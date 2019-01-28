Easing range anxiety: Porsche Taycan to come with 3 years of Electrify America charging





Porsche Taycan prototype

Porsche won't leave Taycan owners to their own devices when it comes time to charge their electric sedans on the road. The German luxury and sports car maker announced Monday that every Taycan will come with three years of free charging at Electrify America stations.

The goal is to provide Taycan owners with a coast-to-coast charging network to rival Tesla's network of Supercharger charging systems. Electrify America is also part of the VW Group, set up after the automaker's diesel scandal, which makes the Porsche partnership a shoo-in. The "free" charging is actually built into the sale price of each Taycan sold.

Each owner will be granted unlimited 30-minute charging sessions at any Electrify America charging station. The network will be 484 stations strong by this July; so far, 300 stations have been installed across U.S. highways with up to 10 chargers at each station. Each highway station will boast at least two 350 kW chargers with other chargers delivering up to 150 kW. For road trip convenience, the stations will be no more than 120 miles apart from each other.

Aside from the free Electrify America chargers, every Porsche dealer will install DC fast charging stations for an additional 191 stations and Porsche will offer home charging stations. More than 120 dealers will install Porsche's Turbo Charging stations, which provide up to 320 kW via the CCS plug. Other dealers will install 50 kW chargers. Although Porsche dealers will only house 320 kW chargers, the Taycan will accept ratings up to 350 kW with its 800-volt fast-charging system, which will add 60 miles of range in just four minutes. Today's 240-watt chargers can take an hour to deliver that much charge.

Porsche Taycan production

The Porsche Taycan will make its long-awaited debut this year before a launch in late 2019. Porsche said the electric car will boast more than 600 horsepower and a range rating in excess of 300 miles. Expect other variants to provide fluctuating power and range figures to create a portfolio of Taycan sedans.