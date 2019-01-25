2020 Porsche 911 S models start at $114,550, configure your own





2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S, Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia, Spain, January 2019

The 2020 Porsche 911 is here and it's spectacular. So far, Porsche has only announced the S and 4S models in coupe and convertible form, and we've driven the coupes.

Without fanfare, Porsche added the 2020 models to its car configurator when the coupes were introduced in November at the 2018 LA Auto Show. The 2020 Porsche 911 S coupe starts at $114,550, an increase of $8,200 over the outgoing 2019 model. The 4S coupe runs $120,850, a $7,600 bump.

The convertibles also have higher prices. The S ragtop now costs $127,350, a $8,700 price increase, while the 4S droptop will set you back $134,650, an increase of $9,100.

There are reasons for the price increases, namely more power and more equipment. The new 911 S models make 443 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque, increases of 23 and 22, respectively. That's close to the output of the 2019 911 GTS model's 450 hp, and buyers of the 2019 S model could get that power in the Power Kit for about $13,000.

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S, Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia, Spain, January 2019

The new 911s get an infotainment screen that grows from 7.0 to 10.9 inches and add heated front seats, auto-dimming mirrors, larger 21-inch rear wheels, a new Wet mode for the stability control system, and forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking. The 2020 cars also come standard with the 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (which adds one gear this year), while the automatic was a $3,210 option for 2019. Expect a 7-speed manual later that could lower the starting prices.

Like it has in the past, the new 911 offers a smorgasbord of options. Performance options include rear-axle steering ($2,090), active anti-roll bars ($3,170), the Sport Chrono Package ($2,720, $610 more than last year), the Sport Exhaust System ($2,590), carbon-ceramic brakes ($8,970, a $450 increase), and a sport version of the adjustable adaptive dampers called PASM Sport that also lowers the ride height 0.4 inch ($890). A new $5,460 Sport Package includes the Sport Exhaust, Sport Chrono, and PASM Sport options in one bundle. The front-axle lift system runs $2,590.

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S, Valencia, Spain, January 2019

Inside, buyers can opt for a multitude of trims in carbon fiber, wood, leather, Alcantara, and aluminum. A Bose audio system runs $1,600 and a Burmester sound system costs $5,300. Two sport seats are available: a 14-way adjustable seat costs $2,330 and an 18-way version runs $3,470.

Safety options include a surround-view camera system for $1,430, active lane control with traffic sign recognition for $1,220, adaptive cruise control that now offers stop and go capability for $2,000, blind-spot monitors for $1,060, and night vision for $2,540.

The new 911 is offered in four colors for no charge: White, Black, Guards Red, and Racing Yellow. Porsche also offers eight metallic colors for an additional $830, and five special colors (Carmine Red, Chalk, Lava Orange, Lizard Green, and Miami Blue) for a $3,270 premium.

Go to the configurator now, and put together your dream ride.