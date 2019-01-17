“Elegant” Lincoln based on Ford's Mustang-inspired electric crossover is coming

Follow Viknesh



2019 Lincoln Continental Coach Edition, 2019 Detroit auto show

Lincoln will get its own EV based on the underpinnings of the Mustang-inspired electric crossover Ford plans to launch in 2020.

The information was confirmed by Ford's North America chief, Kumar Galhotra, speaking on Wednesday at the Automotive News World Congress in Detroit.

Galhotra, who previously led Lincoln, described the electric vehicle as “elegant” and “absolutely” distinct from the Ford design.

"You can make beautiful vehicles in different ways," Galhotra told Automotive News (subscription required) in an interview published Wednesday. "The BEV technology gives us so much freedom to sculpt that vehicle exactly how we want it."

Kumar Galhotra, Ford Motor Company

Galhotra added that EVs fit perfectly with Lincoln's theme of “understated, quiet luxury,” though he didn't say when we might see the brand's first.

Early testers for Ford's electric crossover were spotted last year and Ford last September released a shadowy teaser that showed clear influences from the Mustang in the final design. All Ford will say about the vehicle is that it will have 300 miles of range.

Ford has committed $11 billion to electrify its lineup, with a hybrid option to be offered across the range, including on the Mustang. The automaker also said in early 2018 that it will launch 16 electric cars over five years, with the first to be the Mustang-inspired crossover. No doubt some of the 16 EVs will come from Lincoln.

The news comes as Ford looks to deepen ties with the Volkswagen Group. The two have already committed to collaborating on commercial vehicles, and there are rumors Ford could also gain access to VW's MEB modular electric platform for future small cars.