BMW will preview its digital personal assistant at 2019 CES

Follow Viknesh



BMW will use next month's 2019 International Consumer Electronics Show to preview a digital personal assistant the automaker plans to roll out starting next March.

First announced in September, the system, known as the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, is a voice-activated system smart enough to allow you to use natural speech, much like the digital assistants offered by tech companies.

You simply go, “Hey BMW,” and then ask the system anything you'd like to know or would like done. Some examples are, “Hey BMW, look for the nearest fuel station on my route,” or, “Hey BMW, I'm tired.” The latter will tell the digital personal assistant to adjust the lighting, music, and cabin temperature to keep you more alert and focused.

The system can be used outside of the vehicle, too. This is because it is compatible with smart speakers and smartphones to integrate into an owner's ecosystem. It can also be integrated with Microsoft Office 365 and Skype For Business to make the car a mobile office.

The system's capabilities are developing all the time courtesy of updates via BMW's cloud network, and the use of artificial intelligence also means that the system can get to know an individual driver's preferences, such as seat position, popular destinations, and radio stations.

In future, the system will also be able to give fuel-saving driving tips or think ahead and warn drivers as necessary. It could alert the driver to problems, such as low tire or oil pressure, for example, remind the driver of service appointments and even arrange an appointment.

The BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant will be offered for models featuring the new BMW Operating System 7.0 and as part of the Live Cockpit Professional infotainment system.

BMW will also use the 2019 CES to highlight its Vision iNext concept, which visitors will be able to use for a virtual test drive. The concept previews an electric SUV with partial self-driving features that BMW will launch in 2021.

And the BMW Motorrad motorcycle division will demonstrate a self-riding BMW R 1200 GS. The insights gained with this test bike are being used to develop assistance features that could help with difficult maneuvers in the future.

The 2019 CES runs from January 8-11. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.