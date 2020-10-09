Audi's upcoming Q4 E-Tron has been spotted again.

The battery-electric compact crossover SUV was previewed as a concept in 2019, and judging by our latest spy shots the production version will closely mirror the striking show car.

Audi Q4 e-tron concept

Audi will reveal the Q4 E-Tron later this year, meaning we'll likely see it start sales in the United States next year as a 2022 model. A more coupe-like version dubbed the Q4 Sportback E-Tron is also coming—a prototype for this is also out testing.

The Q4 E-Tron is essentially Audi's take on the Volkswagen ID.4, which was revealed in September and due on sale early next year as a 2021 model. Both vehicles are based on Volkswagen Group's MEB platform for high-volume electric cars. The platform features a battery in the floor and the ability to house motors at each axle.

Audi MEB platform

In the ID.4, and likely this Q4 E-Tron, an 82-kilowatt-hour battery is fitted as standard. The battery powers either a motor at the rear axle or motors at both axles in the ID.4, with the dual-motor setup good for 302 horsepower.

The Q4 E-Tron is likely to launch with the dual-motor setup. Expect 0-60 mph acceleration in around 6.0 seconds, a governed top speed of 111 mph, and a range of over 200 miles. Audi is also likely to develop a spicier Q4 E-Tron S with even more oomph.

2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

For the exterior, there are subtle elements that point out we're looking at an electric car. This includes the sealed grille, which like on the larger E-Tron will likely be finished in chrome. There are also the aerodynamically designed wheels and obvious lack of exhaust tips at the rear.

The headlights on this prototype are a new design for Audi. The automaker's design chief has hinted that customers may be able to choose their own pattern for the daytime running lights. Customers may also be able to choose a more intense sound.

2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Looking inside, we spot a relatively large infotainment screen. The Q4 E-Tron will likely also come with a digital instrument cluster, as well as a few physical buttons for frequently used functions like the climate settings.

Audi's EV portfolio currently consists of the E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback. Soon we'll be able to add the Q4 E-Tron and Q4 Sportback E-Tron to the list. An E-Tron GT super sedan is also coming, as well as an A4-sized model and possibly even a flagship sedan.