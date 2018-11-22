Ford Mustang Bullitt takes on Isle of Man





The Isle of Man hosts the most famous and most dangerous motorcycle race in the world. But two wheels aren't required to enjoy the Isle of Man. Case in point, Ford of Europe sent the Mustang Bullitt to the island to drive the 37.7-mile course that is legendary with so many motorcycle racing enthusiasts.

The Mustang Bullitt and Isle of Man are the subjects of the latest in a series of "Europe’s Greatest Driving Roads" films. For this installment, Ford put journalist Steve Sutcliffe behind the wheel of a right-hand-drive Mustang Bullitt to drive the "mountain course." Sutcliffe said the pony car handled the car handled the course with poise. Of course, the roads were tremendous, too.

“Imagine German autobahns, then add hills and twists, and shrink it to a single carriageway with incredible views, and what you have are these utterly fantastic, and dramatic, roads. The ‘Mountain Road’ section feels—and is—an utterly dramatic piece of road to drive. It’s epic, and quite unlike anywhere else,” he said of the experience.

Ford scores the roads that it features, and the Isle of Man scored the highest yet after nine films.

The Isle of Man TT Festival draws more than 30 million fans every year to watch the world's greatest riders tackle the every-changing road around the island. While the views may be stunning, the course isn't forgiving. Since the inaugural race in 1907, more than 250 riders have lost their lives on the treacherous course.

While we doubt many owners will ever get the opportunity to try to tame the Isle of Man in a Mustang Bullitt, the pony car offers plenty of thrills anywhere it goes. In our first drive review of the tribute Mustang, we found that it helped us inch closer to living out our own Steve McQueen-inspired hero tale. Even if only a few simple add-ons create the Mustang Bullitt, the car means much more.

Check out the Mustang Bullitt take to the Isle of Man in the video above.