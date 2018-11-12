Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison to start at $48,045





The 2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison, which adds a host of extra off-road goodies, will start at $48,045 when it goes on sale in January. The price reflects an extended cab model; crew cabs start at $49,645. Prices include a mandatory $995 destination charge.

The Colorado ZR2 Bison includes numerous extras straight from the off-road and overlanding aficionados at American Expedition Vehicles. Chevrolet showed the truck in September, and said it is fitted with five new skid plates made of Boron steel (an industry first) by AEV, AEV-designed stamped steel bumpers, a flow-through "Chevrolet grille," and 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac off-road tires on 17-inch alloy wheels. The snorkel shown in the pictures will be optional.



2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison

All of the extra equipment makes the Colorado ZR2 Bison $5,750 more than a regular ZR2. However, Chevrolet is quick to point out an owner would likely spend far more when he or she sources aftermarket parts and installs them. Unlike a pieced-together aftermarket truck, the ZR2 Bison boasts a full warranty with all of the parts already installed. One of the truck's closest off-road competitors, a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited, rings in at $50,025.

Dave Harriton, president and founder of American Expedition Vehicles, said the ZR2 is "unmatched" in overall versatility. He said the Wrangler and Colorado ZR2 often attract very different buyers, but the "ZR2 Bison is unmatched for all around versatility.”

2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison

What remains unchanged is the ZR2 Bison's powertrain. The standard engine is a 3.6-liter V-6, which makes 308 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque. But, Chevy also offers a 2.8-liter turbo-diesel inline-4 that produces 181 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque.

When the truck launches in less than two months, it will do battle with Toyota's Tacoma TRD Pro off-roader, which offers its own batch of upgrades for enhanced capabilities.