XE SV Project 8 super sedan joins Jaguar's 'Ring taxi fleet

Jaguar's XE SV Project 8 is currently the fastest production four-door car around the Nürburgring, with one of the cars completing a lap of the notorious German racetrack last November in a time of only 7:21.23.

Jaguar is now offering the chance to experience a Nürburgring hot lap in the XE SV Project, as the automaker has just added one to its Nürburgring Race Taxi service.

While the laps aren't likely to match the XE SV Project 8's record run, Jaguar's professional drivers will ensure your heart rate jumps. For example, the cars regularly hit speeds in excess of 155 mph, and we're told you'll get to experience forces of up to 1.8 g at some points, such as the Karussell.

The price for a hot lap in the XE SV Project 8 is 199 euros (approximately $226) and the service runs until mid-November when the Nürburgring closes for the winter season. It will run again in early 2019 when the racetrack reopens.

2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8

The XE SV Project 8 is limited to one passenger as the car's installed Track Pack means there's no rear seat. Jaguar's XJR575 sedan is also available and with this model the cost of a lap can be split between three passengers.

Jaguar is only building 300 examples of the XE SV Project 8 and the price tag in the United States is $192,000. Sure that's steep, but this isn’t just an XE with a body kit. The car is built by hand by Jaguar Land Rover’s SVO division and many of its internals are unique. The modifications to the standard XE are so extensive that the headlights needed to be moved and the nose of the car brought forward.

Under the hood sits Jaguar's familiar 5.0-liter supercharged V-8, tuned here to deliver 592 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. This is the engine's highest tune yet and makes the XE SV Project 8 the most powerful Jaguar road car to date. Jaguar says the 0-60 mph sprint happens in just 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 200 mph is possible.