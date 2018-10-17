Fresh details on BMW i4 electric car due in 2021

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



BMW i Vision Dynamics concept, 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show

BMW early next decade will introduce an electric car badged an i4 and previewed by the i Vision Dynamics concept unveiled during the 2017 Frankfurt auto show.

BMW Group CEO Harald Krüger made the confirmation during March's 2018 Geneva auto show, adding that the i4 will be one of the 12 electric cars the automaker will launch by the end of 2025.

Before the i4 arrives, the BMW Group will launch an electric Mini hardtop in 2019, an electric BMW X3 in 2020, and a production version of the BMW Vision iNext concept in 2021. The i4 will follow the iNext later in 2021.

The i4 is expected to resemble a member of the next 4-Series family but will feature elements to ensure it stands out. Citing company insiders, Auto Express reported Wednesday that the i4 will be most closely related to the next 4-Series Gran Coupe but may sit higher to allow for space for batteries above the axles and not just between them. This ties in rumors that the i4 will fill the void of the 3-Series Gran Turismo that we recently learned will likely be phased out after the current generation.

Speaking with BMW’s head of i division, Robert Irlinger, Auto Express also learned that the i4 will offer up to 375 miles on a single charge. The iNext could be even higher with 435 miles of range. Both figures are based on the new WLTP cycle introduced in Europe and will likely end up lower when rated by the EPA. The huge range estimates will be made possible by BMW's fifth-generation battery design in sizes ranging up to 120 kilowatt-hours.

The closest rival to the i4 will be Tesla's Model 3. However, Mercedes-Benz is thought to be readying an electric car similar in size to the C-Class and there could be more electric offerings in this segment by the time 2021 rolls around.