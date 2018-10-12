Audi e-tron prototype drive, 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, 250-mph Bugatti Veyron: The Week In Reverse

Oct 12, 2018

We drifted a 2019 Audi e-tron prototype around the desert; a Czech businessman drove his Bugatti Veyron 250 mph on the autobahn; and we drove the 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2019 Audi e-tron is the brand's first mass-market battery electric vehicle, and it comes in the form of a crossover SUV. We slid a preproduction prototype e-tron around in the desert in Namibia and found it to be much like other Audis, only it's electric. That bodes well for Audi's move to energy-efficient powertrains.

Czech businessman Radim Passer wanted to hit the 250-mph mark in his Bugatti Veyron, so he headed to the German autobahn to make it happen. After a few failed attempts, Passer reached his goal and produced a video of the achievement. That's flying, folks, and it's really not a good idea on a public road.

A new king of SUVs is hitting the market. We drove it in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where it will compete for the dollars of stars looking to get away from it all. Built like a vault to hold the $325,000 it commands (at a minimum), the 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan is an all-weather wagon that aims to divorce its occupants from the world around it. The one-percent will love it.

Ford announced power, towing, and payload figures for the 2019 Ranger pickup, and most of them lead the mid-size pickup segment. The Ranger can tow 7,500 pounds, 500 more than the Chevy Colorado, and haul 1,860 pounds, almost 300 more than the Chevy. At 310 pound-feet of torque, it bests every rival except the diesel version of the Colorado. Only horsepower trails rivals, but it's still respectable at 270.

The Mazda CX-5 is one of our favorite crossovers, thanks to sporty handling. That handling should soon be improved thanks to the addition of G-Vectoring Control Plus, which applies the brakes on the outside wheels when exiting a corner to stabilize the vehicle. Better yet, the CX-5 is getting the 250-hp 2.5-liter turbo-4 from the Mazda6. These changes were announced for the Japanese market, but they should come to the U.S. soon.

