DS ditches Virgin for Techeetah in Formula E

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



DS and Techeetah partner in Formula E Championship Enlarge Photo

DS, the luxury brand of French auto giant PSA Group, announced Monday that it will partner with top Formula E team Techeetah for the 2018/2019 season of the electric car racing series.

Techeetah was originally Team Aguri but had its name changed after the team was sold to Chinese investment firm China Media Capital at the end of the 2015/2016 season.

Techeetah's Jean-Eric Vergne won the Drivers' Championship for the 2017/2018 season, which concluded earlier this month with the final round in New York, and the team itself just missed out on the Teams' Championship, with the title going to Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler.

DS has competed in Formula E since the inaugural 2014/2015 season, though it previously raced with Virgin Racing. Its best result so far has been third place in the Teams' Championship.

The new DS-Techeetah team will make its formal debut on October 1, with its first race to be the 2018/2019 season opener in Riyad, Saudi Arabia on December 15.

The team's car has been confirmed as the DS E-Tense FE 19. The E-Tense portion of the name links the Formula E car to the DS brand's electrified road cars, the first of which is the DS 7 Crossback E-Tense plug-in hybrid. The brand also plans fully electric road cars, the first of which will be unveiled in October at the 2018 Paris auto show.