Last Bugatti Veyron Super Sport built heading to auction at Goodwood

The Bugatti Veyron is old news these days. It's been replaced by the Chiron, and the frenetic hypercar set is constantly on the lookout for the latest and greatest. Despite being more than a decade old, the Veyron is still captivating, especially the one-time record-breaking limited-edition Super Sport version. If you want a Veyron, it's the one to have. And if you have the money to buy a Veyron, a very special one is coming up for sale at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Bonhams is set to auction off the very last Veyron Super Sport produced by Bugatti. This 2012 model has had one owner and turned over just 550 kilometers (342 miles) since the day it was born. It's very nearly a brand-new Bugatti. It also looks quite angry in a proper way.

Car number 7.031, as it's referred to, features an evil matte black paint finish. The wheels are black. The badges are black. The grille and grille surround are all black. On the sill plates you'll find a bit of text that states "The Last Super Sport." This phrase is repeated on the headrests of the very red, leather-clad interior space. This is a delightful devil-spawn of a machine, and it's black-over-red color scheme perfectly suits the power contained within the engine bay.

Out back sits the iconic W-16 engine and its quad turbocharged setup. It produces 1,183 horsepower and can push the car to a top speed of 267.856 mph, if you can get Bugatti to remove the top-speed limiter. Otherwise, you're stuck at just 258 mph.

The auction action unfolds on July 13 at the Goodwood Estate. Bonhams expects the car to fetch between $2.2 million and $2.4 million. That number is perfectly reasonable for a machine that likely cost around that much when new.

The car has always been serviced by Bugatti and will get another service from the brand before the sale. It comes with a signed Bugatti Certificate, a Configuration Form, and all of the books and tools that came with the car when new.

It still basically is new today, and now it just needs the right sort of owner who's going to lean into the throttle and exercise all of that evil power.