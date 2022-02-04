The Hagerty Drivers Foundation has dropped its second full-length documentary feature film, this one titled "The Cannonball Run Countach: Supercar Legend" and, as the title indicates, focused on the yet another car inducted into the National Historic Vehicle Register, the 1979 Lamborghini Countach.

It was only recently that the foundation released its first full-length film, "88MPH: The Story of the DeLorean Time Machine," another modern car that has qualified for historic registration.

“In "The Cannonball Run Countach: Supercar Legend" hear the story of why this winged 1979 Countach LP400 S is among America’s most significant supercars and how it killed the most famous clandestine car race in auto history – The Cannonball Baker Sea-to-Shining-Sea Memorial Trophy Dash!” the foundation reports.

“Kick-started by famed auto journalist Brock Yates as a rebellion against American speed limits and automotive regulations of the 1970s, the ‘Cannonball Run’ as it became known, gave way to a Hollywood adaptation starring the black supercar. The Hollywood movie "The Cannonball Run" and the real-life stories of cross-country runs made their imprint on society, propelling the Lamborghini Countach onto the bedroom walls of teenagers across the nation and setting people to dream about breaking the so-called ‘Cannonball record’.”

The documentary film runs just short of an hour and 20 minutes, so put some popcorn in the microwave and enjoy.

This article, written by Larry Edsall, was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.