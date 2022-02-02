There was a time when Ferrari limited deliveries to around 7,000 cars per year to keep things exclusive, but the Prancing Horse hasn't maintained that policy for a while and as a result sales have been on a tear. For 2021, the automaker managed to deliver 11,155 cars, which is a new record.

The result is 22% higher compared to 2020, where sales were affected by Covid-19 restrictions, and it's also about 10% higher than 2019's pre-pandemic level. Impressively, Ferrari achieved the total without a crossover in its lineup, though that situation is set to change with the arrival of the Purosangue crossover later this year, meaning we could see deliveries grow substantially in the years ahead. In fact, Ferrari expects its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to grow to between $1.86 billion and $1.92 billion in 2022, up from $1.73 billion in 2021.

The top-sellers in 2021 were the V-8 cars, specifically the Roma and SF90 Stradale but also the F8 Tributo, which is based on a platform that dates back to the 458 Italia and is about to be replaced by the V-6-powered 296 GTB. Sales of the V-8 models were up almost 35%, while the V-12s were down about 16%, due mostly to the 812 Superfast having been phased out during the year.

All regions saw double-digit growth, with deliveries in the EMEA region (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) rising 14% to 5,492 units, deliveries in the Americas rising 22% to 2,831 units, and deliveries in China rising 97% to 899 units.

In other Ferrari news, the Scuderia's 2022 Formula One car has been confirmed as the Ferrari F1-75. The name marks this year's 75th anniversary of Ferrari, and we'll see the new race car for the first time on February 17.