Polestar 1 finds most buyers in North America thus far





Polestar 1 Enlarge Photo

The Polestar 1 has yet to make its North American debut, but that hasn't stopped locals to the continent from plopping down cash for the electrified, carbon-fiber-bodied sports coupe. Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath revealed on Thursday that North America is, in fact, the brand's biggest market, according to a Thursday report from Automotive News (subscription required).

Polestar has shown its first model, the Polestar 1, in both China and Europe to great fanfare, but Ingenlath shared the majority of the 500-plus buyers who've made the refundable $2,500 deposit for the hybrid sports coupe are from North America. It will come to the United States to be shown during Monterey Car Week in August.

The company plans to offer its first car mostly on a subscription basis, though some customers may also opt to buy it at a price likely between $150,000 and $177,000.

Polestar 1 Enlarge Photo

The Polestar 1 will pack a 600-horsepower powertrain, which combines a 2.0-liter turbocharged line-4 engine with two electric motors, one at each axle. The powertrain will provide as much as 93 miles of electric range—more than any plug-in hybrid currently on sale.

Ingenlath also revealed that more than 8,000 potential customers have expressed interest in owning their own Polestar 1. However, the performance brand only plans to build 500 vehicles per year for three years. The figure will leave thousands without a what could be a special car. Polestar has detailed the 1's intricate manufacturing process, which will lead to the small output. Production will take place at a brand-new facility in Chengdu, China.

Although Polestar's first car is a plug-in hybrid, the brand will quickly move to an all-electric division. The next model, the Polestar 2, will be a battery-electric sedan to take on the Tesla Model 3. According to the report, the 2 will debut ahead of the 2019 Geneva motor show.

When asked if Tesla CEO Elon Musk should be worried about Polestar, Ingenlath responded, "I think his list of worries is long enough." The brand chief added that he hopes Polestar and Tesla will engage in a friendly rivalry to push the industry forward with battery-electric powertrains.