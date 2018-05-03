Miami in the running to host Formula 1 race as early as 2019

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Miami skyline - Image via City of Miami Government Enlarge Photo

Discussions are underway for a potential Miami Grand Prix as early as the 2019 Formula 1 World Championship.

Stakeholders, including F1 owner Liberty Media, aim to hold the race in downtown Miami and will meet next week with city officials who will vote on whether to proceed with the plans.

The exact timing would be a matter for further discussion between F1's owner as well as the FIA and city officials, though the stakeholders are hopeful of holding an October race.

Among the stakeholders is U.S. businessman Stephen Ross, the principal owner of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium.

“Miami is a first-class global city and Formula 1 is a first-class global brand,” he said in a statement. “From football and soccer to tennis and motorsports, Miami deserves only the best in music, food, art, fashion, and sports and entertainment, and that is exactly what we plan on delivering with a Formula 1 race.”

A second U.S. race to join the United States Grand Prix held annually in Austin, Texas has been rumored for some time, though typically the location centered on New York City. What isn't clear is whether a current race will need to be eliminated to fit a potential Miami Grand Prix, as the 2018 F1 calendar already spans 21 races. One possibility could be alternating the Miami race with the Austin race, though this would be counter to Liberty Media's aim to increase F1's exposure in the U.S.

