Report: Jaguar killing off supercharged V-6 in XE and XF, potentially other cars





2017 Jaguar XF S Enlarge Photo

If a report from Autocar rings true, it's the end of the line for the Jaguar XE and XF's supercharged 3.0-liter V-6 option. Additionally, other models are reportedly on the chopping block to ditch the engine.

Motor Authority reached out to Jaguar for comment and Nathan Hoyt, Product Communications Manager for Jaguar Land Rover North America, said the brand does not comment on future product. However, he reiterated the engine is found in multiple Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles to somewhat bolster its importance in North America.

A Jaguar spokesperson told Autocar that the recently revealed XE and XF 300 Sport models will indirectly replace the S variants, at least in the United Kingdom. The 300 Sport models feature a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4, good for 296 horsepower. It's a far cry from the S variants' 380-hp 3.0-liter supercharged V-6es, however.

2019 Jaguar XE 300 Sport Enlarge Photo

Jaguar allegedly will cancel the V-6 engine option for other models as well. The report named the XJ and F-Pace, specifically, though the V-6 powered F-Type is said to be safe for now.

The news isn't exactly surprising. Over in the U.K., the V-6 only accounts for about 2 percent of XE and XF sales. Jaguar Land Rover is also thought to be planning a new inline-6 sharing a design with the automaker's current inline-4.

Europe's new Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) will also require numerous automakers to tweak engines to meet the new regulations. The costs associated with reworking the supercharged V-6 likely also led to the decision.