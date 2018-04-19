Volvo trials car pickup and delivery service





Volvo On Call Enlarge Photo

Volvo wants to expand the number of luxury services it offers. The Swedish luxury brand recently completed its first trial of a car pickup and delivery service in California, and on Wednesday Volvo announced that the pilot program will pave the way for a future valet service across the United States.

The service is not unlike those offered by other luxury makes. Drivers who schedule service or repairs to their Volvo can arrange for a temporary vehicle via the pickup and delivery service, which is part of Volvo On Call. An authorized Volvo driver will deliver the loaner car to the customer, and when service or repairs are complete, the driver simply requests the pickup. Customers can share their location, give Volvo the date and time for a pickup, and the authorized driver will return the vehicle.

It's not a new concept, but Volvo's service could become even easier to use in the future. The brand said in the announcement that its digital key technology will enable vehicle swaps without having the owner present. Owners will be able to make all arrangements within a smartphone app and the digital key will allow the driver to not only pick up the customer car, but leave the loaner vehicle. The customer's digital key would then, presumably, activate the loaner vehicle. The 2019 XC40 is the first Volvo to feature the phone-as-key technology.

2019 Volvo XC40 Enlarge Photo

Volvo could add the pickup and delivery service to its current Care by Volvo subscription model in the future as well. Right now, the service costs $600 per month for an XC40 and nets subscribers insurance (via Liberty Mutual Insurance), all servicing, and maintenance costs, and 24/7 customer care and concierge services with roadside assistance.

Although limited to California now, Volvo hopes to launch the pickup and delivery service in additional markets at the beginning of 2019.