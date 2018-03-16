192-hp Honda Mean Mower Mk2 set for speed record attempt





Four years ago, Honda debuted the world's fastest lawn mower, fittingly called the Mean Mower. After setting a Guinness World Record for the fastest speed reached by a lawn mower, Honda is coming back with an even more powerful garden tool: the Mean Mower Mk2.

The Japanese company, which makes not only cars, but everything from motorcycles to lawn mowers to marine engines and much more, teased Mean Mower Mk2 in a YouTube video on Monday and confirmed the mower features the CBR1000RR Fireblade's engine. It's a 1.0-liter motorcycle engine that should help Mean Mower Mk2 produce around 192 horsepower. Cutting the grass never sounded so entertaining.

Honda also claimed it will be able to top 134 mph, which is 18 mph or so faster than the first Mean Mower. If the second-generation, high-speed mower can reach that mark, or simply beat 116.57 mph, Honda will be in for another Guinness World Record. The company did not provide any other specifications, but the first mower could reach 60 mph in just 4.0 seconds. Obviously, the second-generation mower will make that run even quicker.

While 2012 British Touring Car Championship winner Gordon Shedden handled the top-speed run for the original Mean Mower, Honda will have racing driver Jessica Hawkins strap in to clock a new record when the time comes. The project seems quite fitting for her as she's also one of the "Fast and Furious Live" stunt drivers.