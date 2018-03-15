Lexus RC F Sport Black Line Special Edition goes dark for New York Auto Show





Factory black-out packages are all the rage right now, and Lexus is jumping on the bandwagon with the RC F Sport Black Line Special Edition. The Japanese luxury brand revealed the blacked-out RC F Sport model on Tuesday ahead of its debut at the 2018 New York auto show.

The the Lexus RC F Sport Black Line Special Edition accomplishes what the name implies: all-black everything...well, almost. The exterior comes in a Caviar (black) or Atomic Silver hue, and the car also wears matte black wheels, black chrome accents around the grille and windows, and black or orange brake calipers.

Inside, the black theme continues with just minor splashes of color, thanks to color-contrasting orange stitching. Lexus also points to the wood-trimmed steering wheel, which has specially crafted black ink calligraphy from a Japanese shop with a history tracing back more than 200 years.

Any RC F Sport model will be eligible for the Black Line treatment, meaning it can be added to the RC 300 and RC 350 in rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations. As a refresher, base RC 300 comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine, while the RC 300 AWD, RC 350, and RC 350 AWD models come with a 3.5-liter V-6.

Pricing will start at $52,725 before destination charges for an RC 300 F Sport Black Line Special Edition, while RC 300 AWD models will start at $54,750, and the RC 350s will begin at $55,655. Pricing climbs to $57,1150 for an RC 350 AWD F Sport Black Line Special Edition.

Doing the math, the package adds about $7,000 to the price of a standard F Sport model. That's quite a bit of money for some black-out paint and trim, and some orange stitching.

