Mercedes-Maybach dials up the swank, power on S-Class Pullman

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



You thought you were ballin in the Rolls-Royce Phantom?

No, no.

For ultimate baller status you need to step up to Mercedes-Benz's S-Class Pullman. That way you'll be in the same company as former popes, kings and queens, and the odd dictator.

The latest version is offered by the Maybach sub-brand, and it's just been updated with even more swank and performance.

2019 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Pullman Enlarge Photo

Not that you'd actually be doing the driving in your Pullman, but we're sure you'll be happy to know the car's 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 is now delivering 621 horsepower, up from 523 hp previously. That will get you and your cohorts to 62 mph from rest in a brief 6.5 seconds.

Other changes include the new grille, whose vertical slats are said to have been inspired by a pinstripe suit, as well as 20-inch wheels whose 10-hole design is exclusive to Maybach. Should you fancy, you can also go for a 2-tone paint finish for the car's expansive exterior. How expansive? We're talking a length of 256 inches, or 16 more than a Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended Wheelbase.

While it's all business on the outside, it's a party inside thanks to a champagne cooler with accompanying flutes, a top-of-the-line Burmester sound system with independent control for the front and rear, and two rear rows with seats facing each other. The rear-most seats include separately-movable backrests (up to 43.5 degrees of angle), calf support, extra-cushion head rests, and of course the most luxurious of leathers, electronics, and more.

Pricing for the Maybach S-Class Pullman starts at approximately $618,000. That figure can quickly rise to $1 million with options, however. For some buyers, the options might include armor protection.