Nissan 370Zki headed to 2018 Chicago auto show

Nissan will have some Z-related news to make at next week's 2018 Chicago auto show, but don't get your hopes up about a new model debuting.

Nissan has announced it is bringing the "370Zki" to the Chicago show, and if we had to hazard a guess we'd go with a 370Z modified to handle a ski slope. Well, that's what Nissan's teaser video for the 370Zki suggests. And Nissan does have some experience with ski slope stunts.

As for the fate of the Z, Nissan stresses that the nameplate isn't going anywhere but the automaker is also quiet on future plans. We've heard that the current car, on sale since 2009, will soldier on with minor updates for the time being.

Interestingly, next year marks 50 years since the launch of the original 240Z, or Fairlady as it's known in Japan. It will be a shame for the anniversary to go by without even an announcement of a future Z.

The Chicago auto show opens its doors on February 8. For more coverage on the show, head to our dedicated hub.