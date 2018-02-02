Rear-wheel-drive BMW M2 Gran Coupe in the works?

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2020 BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Whether BMW's next-generation 2-Series family will include a rear-wheel-drive coupe to serve as the basis of a new M2 is still up in the air, but regardless the M2 nameplate isn't likely to disappear.

Autocar reports that the 2-Series Gran Coupe sedan currently being tested will get the M2 treatment, and that the car will come with a longitudinally mounted inline-6 and rear-wheel drive.

Yes, according to the British magazine, the 2-Series Gran Coupe and the M2 it might spawn will be based on a rear-wheel-drive platform that BMW will also use for a successor to the current 2-Series coupe.

BMW R&D boss Klaus Fröhlich hinted to Motoring at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show that the next-generation 2-Series coupe would most likely come with rear-wheel drive, though there wasn't any indication that the 2-Series Gran Coupe would as well. Until now, it's always been thought that the 2-Series Gran Coupe would be based on the front-wheel-drive UKL platform found in BMW models like the X1 and 1-Series sedan.

A BMW spokesperson refused to comment on the subject.

We'd certainly welcome any decision to go with rear-wheel drive in the 2-Series Gran Coupe, although space in the rear would likely end up severely limited due to a combination of a sloping roof and the driveshaft tunnel. With most automakers switching to front-wheel drive for their compacts, it's good having the current choice of BMW's rear-wheel-drive 2-Series coupe and 2-Series Convertible. There's also a rear-wheel-drive 1-Series Hatchback sold overseas, though this model is switching to front-wheel drive for its next generation.

The 2-Series Gran Coupe is currently expected to land in 2019. Any M2 model would likely trail the standard car by six months to a year.

Stay tuned.