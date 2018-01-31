Patient fan will take home a Mercedes-AMG C43 during Super Bowl 52

Jan 31, 2018

Mercedes-Benz Last Fan Standing competition for Super Bowl 52

Mercedes-Benz Last Fan Standing competition for Super Bowl 52

Enlarge Photo

Last-person-standing contests are nothing new, but Mercedes-Benz is bringing the concept into the 21st century. During Sunday's Super Bowl 52, one lucky and very patient fan will win a Mercedes-AMG C43—and all they have to do is keep their finger on their smartphone.

It sounds easy, but it will be a tedious task that will require plenty of managing. Like physical competitions where contenders keep a hand on the prize until they give up, those attempting to win the AMG C43 will have to keep their finger on and follow a digital version of the car displayed on their smartphone. If the user removes their finger, they're out of the competition. The last person touching the car wins it.

The game's difficulty will progress and a live counter will show how many fans across the United States remain in the hunt for the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6-powered car, which pumps out 362 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque.

Mercedes will allow fans to practice their patience and dexterity in trial runs starting Wednesday on the website LastFanStanding.com. Beginning at 12:00 a.m. on February 4, Super Bowl Sunday, users can officially register to partake in the competition and the brand will provide various tips surrounding phone charging and those all-important bathroom breaks.

And good guy Merc will also provide a 5.0-minute-long timeout bonus for users who share the game on Twitter after registering. Those five minutes could be the difference between winning a Mercedes-AMG and fumbling the competition away over a much-needed bathroom stop.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Jaguar I-Pace set for 2018 Geneva auto show debut Jaguar I-Pace set for 2018 Geneva auto show debut
2018 Subaru BRZ tS first drive review: less sideways, more stick 2018 Subaru BRZ tS first drive review: less sideways, more stick
Lister unveils 'new' Thunder sports car Lister unveils 'new' Thunder sports car
2019 DS 3 Crossback spy shots 2019 DS 3 Crossback spy shots
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.