Genesis goes Gangnam style with first standalone showroom





First standalone Genesis showroom in Gangnam district Seoul, South Korea Enlarge Photo

The Genesis brand took a step to carve out its own territory on Monday by announcing its first standalone showroom has opened in the stylish Gangnam district of Seoul, South Korea. Dubbed Genesis Gangnam, the company believes the new space will usher in all facets of the Genesis brand and its products and help cultivate its future.

Genesis' showroom is shrouded in a bit of mystery thanks to its unique architecture. Led by Office for Metropolitan Architecture's (OMA) Rem Koolhaas, the showroom features fewer windows in lesser proportion than the norm. The brand said it wants to create a private and personal setting for customers to experience the newly founded Korean luxury marque. Product specialists staff both the lower and upper floors of the showroom to ensure customers and visitors receive a tailored experience.

Before a virtual test drive, Genesis specialists will show visitors to the "Launch Bay" for a virtual and augmented reality tour of the particular vehicle chosen. While they experience the car in the digital world, perhaps visitors will catch a whiff of a unique scent—the brand's own scent, that is. The showroom features dedicated sounds and scents to curate the experience even further.

Finally, the virtual tour will lead visitors to the virtual test drive on a choice of five courses. Each of the course variations puts the user inside their selected Genesis car and has them navigate the roads and highways of Gangnam.

Every Genesis vehicle is on display in the standalone showroom, including the latest G70. For the ultimate all-encompassing experience, every single exterior color, wood, and interior leather material is housed inside the showroom as well.