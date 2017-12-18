Pagani Huayra Lampo is one of one





Pagani has a thing for one-off variants of its supercars, and this is the latest from the Italian company: The Huayra Lampo. Not "Lambo," but "Lampo."

The word "Lampo" translates to "lightning" from Italian, and it just happens to conjure thoughts of another Italian supercar maker. The Huayra Lampo features a bespoke two-tone red-and-white paint finish that recalls the 1954 Fiat Turbina concept, a car that was powered by a gas turbine engine. Plenty of exposed carbon fiber is present, too. If you're wondering why the car recalls a Fiat, Pagani worked with client Lapo Elkann, owner of Garage Italia Customs, to bring the special car to life. Elkann is the grandson of former Fiat CEO, Gianni Agnelli.

Lovely lightning details finished in the Italian flag's colors don the car's exterior, as do a few extra carbon-fiber pieces from the Huayra BC. The Tempesta package adds wider front air inlets and unique aero treatments for the front splitter and side sills. The interior is replete with diamond-stitched brown leather and anodized-bronze aluminum inlays. It's flashy, but we don't expect anything less from Pagani.

The Huayra Lampo doesn't make any extra power over a standard car—that's what the Huayra BC is for—which means the AMG-sourced 6.0-liter twin-turbo V-12 engine still produces a very healthy 720 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque.

Between the amazing power and the beautiful look of this car, it appears that it's good to be the grandson of the Fiat CEO.