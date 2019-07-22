The Saleen S7 is like a horror movie serial killer that the protagonist just can't kill. Jiangsu Secco Automobile Technology Corporation, Saleen's chief partner in China, has announced the nearly 20-year old supercar will once again return with some pretty incredible specs.

The news first made its way to the internet on Monday via Twitter, where German automotive journalist Greg Kable shared a photo of the S7's return at a presentation. Recall, the S7 bowed in 2000. The original car made 550 horsepower, though a pair of turbos attached to Ford's 7.0-liter Windsor V-8 in 2005 pushed that to 750 hp. In 2017, the S7 came back again with 1,300 hp. Now, Saleen promises 1,500 horsepower and a top speed of 298 mph with the same engine. Oh, and 0-62 mph will happen in 2.2 seconds, supposedly.

As part of its plans to resurrect @Saleen, Jiangsu Secco Automobile Technology Corp has announced a limited run of Saleen S7 Le Mans. They run a powered up twin-turbocharged 7.0-litre V8 Ford Windsor engine with 1500hp and 1800Nm. 0-62mph in 2.2sec and 298mph (480km/h) VMax pic.twitter.com/vmvoqIrXK3 — Greg Kable (@GregKable) July 22, 2019

So far, we haven't received official word from Saleen on the car's re-introduction. The car was put out to pasture on several occasions, or so we thought.

For those wondering what Jiangsu Secco Automobile Technology Corporation has to do with Saleen, the Chinese company has been behind new Saleen factories in China and the forgotten S1 sports car that was supposedly coming in 2018. According to a Car News China report from 2017, Steve Saleen was also no longer listed as CEO in the company directory. Instead, he was listed as the company's vice chairman and founder. Supposedly, the return of the S7 is meant to bolster the Chinese company's push to build mass-market cars with the Saleen name. Mr. Saleen has worked for years to bring Chinese-built cars to the U.S.

It's not clear when we'll see the S7 bow in the metal again, but the original tweet claims the car will be back for a "limited run." Whether that means 100 or 10 production cars, we don't know. Stay tuned as the story unfolds.