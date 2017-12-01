First 2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 to be auctioned off for charity

Dec 1, 2017

In typical fashion, Chevrolet will auction of the first production 2019 Corvette ZR1 for charity. We'll give you one guess (Rick Hendrick) as to who's most likely to enter the winning bid

Nonetheless, ZR1 VIN 001 will benefit a good cause. Chevrolet said Thursday that all proceeds will go to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The foundation is named after a New York City firefighter and first responder who died on September 11, 2001. The organization works to support wounded veterans and builds mortgage-free smart homes through its Building for America’s Bravest program. The homes also help the most impaired veterans regain some independence.

Chevrolet didn't disclose how the first production Corvette ZR1 will be spec'd out, but our bet is it will wear the ZTK performance package. The optional equipment includes the high-rise rear spoiler to provide up to 1,000 pounds of downforce, a front splitter with carbon-fiber end caps, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2, and specific chassis and Magnetic Ride Control tuning. No matter how it shows up, someone (Rick Hendrick) will go home with the most powerful Corvette from the factory ever. The car employs a 6.2-liter supercharged LT5 V-8 engine good for 755 horsepower and 715 pound-feet of torque.

The first 2019 Corvette ZR1 cross the auction block at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale on January 20, 2018. We'll be watching to see who will be the proud owner of the first car. But it will be Rick Hendrick.

