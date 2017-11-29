2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 video preview

Follow Joel Add to circle



It was code-named the Blue Devil during development, and it's nameplate has seen production three times since its debut in 1969. Now, Chevrolet is ready to bring back the Corvette ZR1 for the fourth time.

Recently at the 2017 Dubai motor show, Chevrolet unveiled the 2019 Corvette ZR1 coupe, and here in LA, the automaker is pulling the sheet off the convertible.

Like the coupe, the convertible cranks the C7 Corvette up to 11. When the 650-horsepower Z06 Corvette arrived it was named the Big Nasty, which can only make this car the Very Largest Nasty, as Mark Reuss, executive vice president of product development at GM, put it. We couldn't agree more.

It has more everything: power, aero, cooling, flares, and attitude. Under the hood sits a new supercharged 6.2-liter LT5 V-8, which delivers 755 horsepower and 715 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels via either a 7-speed manual–yes, you can still #GiveAShift–or an 8-speed automatic. The 2.65-liter supercharger boasts 52 percent more displacement than the one ramming air down the gullet off the Z06 LT4's engine.

Performance is staggering with preliminary 0-60 mph times of under 3.0 seconds, a quarter mile run in the high 10-second range, and a top speed in excess of 200 mph with the coupe or the convertible.

Opting for the ZTK Performance Package nets you a larger rear wing capable of generating up to 950 pounds of downforce at 150 mph, a front splitter with carbon fiber end caps, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 summer-only tires, and a specific calibration for the chassis and magnetic ride suspension.

Those seeking top speed runs will want the smaller wing, which produces less drag but also less downforce to aid in the corners.

Inside it's standard Corvette fare with available full leather trim, a new carbon fiber steering wheel, sport seats, a performance data recorder, and a Bose audio system.

Priced from just under $120,000 for the coupe and $124,000 for the convertible, the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is available for order now, and you'll soon be able to wallop cars costing twice that much at your next track day