BMW in the not too distant past was known as the maker of the Ultimate Driving Machine, but the famous slogan doesn't sit too well with the automaker today—though thankfully there are still some exceptions.

BMW certainly churns out its share of segment busting niche fillers that aren't fit to sniff the tires of some of the classic hits, but it also still makes a few cars that live up to the slogan. One of these is the M2, which is set to get an even more intense version later this year in the form of the M2 CS.

Prototypes have been spied for a while but now we have some details from a credible member of the Bimmerpost forum.

According to the source, the M2 CS will offer about 445 horsepower, likely from the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6 fitted to the M3/M4 instead of the regular M2's single-turbo engine. The regular M2 makes 365 hp while the M2 Competition added for 2019 makes 405 hp.

2020 BMW M2 CS spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We also hear that shoppers will be able to choose between manual or dual-clutch transmissions, as well as between four colors for the exterior (Black Sapphire, Alpine White, Hockenheim Silver, Misano Blue). A carbon fiber-reinforced plastic roof is also said to be fitted as standard.

From spy shots of prototypes, we learned that the car's front fascia will sport an additional lip spoiler. There will also be a trunk lid spoiler that matches the design used on the BMW M4 CS. No doubt there will be chassis upgrades, too.

While it's yet to be confirmed, we heard last August that the M2 CS is being looked at as a potential limited-edition model for the United States. An even more hardcore M2 CSL is expected to follow but as a global model.

We should know more soon as the M2 CS's debut will take place later this year. Stay tuned.