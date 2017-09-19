Next-gen Range Rover Evoque will offer plug-in hybrid option

News
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque test mule spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
Land Rover is working on a redesign for its Range Rover Evoque.
The new compact SUV is expected in 2019 and should offer a plug-in hybrid option.
The information was reported by Autocar and follows news this week that the larger Range Rover Sport and Ranger Rover models will offer a plug-in hybrid option as early as next spring.
The Evoque plug-in hybrid is expected to sport a 1.5-liter inline-3 and single electric motor combo. Part of the system will be a lithium-ion battery which will hold enough charge for a decent amount of electric range.
Land Rover previewed the technology in 2015 in its Range Rover Sport Concept_e PHEV. The concept featured an electric motor sandwiched between the engine and transmission.
The push to introduce hybrid technology is not only due to regulations but also a wider goal of transforming the entire Jaguar Land Rover lineup into a fully electrified one. Every new Jaguar Land Rover model line will be electrified from 2020, CEO Ralf Speth confirmed earlier in September.
The next-generation Evoque will ride on a heavily modified version of the current model’s LR-MS design. The vehicle is expected to be slightly bigger than the current model but lighter.
