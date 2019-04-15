Volkswagen has so far confirmed five models for its ID family of electric cars. The fifth to be confirmed is a large SUV, a preview of which has come in the form of the ID Roomzz concept. The concept makes its debut this week at Auto Shanghai 2019.

Mercedes-Benz is also using the Chinese show to preview an upcoming SUV with a concept, in this case the GLB. The GLB will be a compact SUV larger and more rugged than the GLA, which Mercedes already offers in the compact segment.

Audi has taken the covers off the AI:ME concept, a pure design study that explores electric mobility a decade from now. While it isn't bound for production, its design is thought to hint at future styling themes for the brand with the four rings.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

ID Roomzz concept previews large electric SUV from VW

GLB concept previews a more rugged Mercedes compact SUV

Audi AI:ME concept is an A2 from the future

2020 Nissan Versa revealed: Honey, I shrunk the Altima

2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost gets slew of upgrades from Ford Performance

Tesla Model 3 updates: Leasing, Autopilot standard, base model limited

Brazil-bound VW Tarok pickup headed to NY auto show, but does it have a future in US?

Colorado could make winter tires, AWD, or chains mandatory on Interstate 70

Icon restomods Joe Rogan's Toyota Land Cruiser

Sales of electric cars droop so far this year, amid Tesla issues