Jeep will add an SUV positioned below its compact Renegade, revealed Marco Pigozzi, the brand's European head of marketing.

In an interview with Auto Express published on Thursday, Pigozzi said the vehicle will stretch just over 13 feet in length but won't compromise Jeep's reputation for off-road capability. In comparison, the Renegade stretches close to 14 feet in length.

“The car will be able to be used as a bad-ass Jeep, but it has also been designed to be used everyday,” he said.

The vehicle is due in 2022, according to Auto Express. With Fiat Chrysler Automobiles set to merge with PSA Group, the new baby Jeep could be developed alongside a subcompact SUV from one of the French auto giant's brands, like a future Peugeot 2008.

Pigozzi's comments follow similar comments made by FCA CEO Mike Manley in early 2018 when he was head of Jeep. Manley said at the time that Jeep was looking “very closely” at a sub-Renegade vehicle.

Unfortunately, the baby Jeep will likely be off-limits for the United States because of its diminutive size. It wouldn't be the first Jeep to skip the U.S. The brand also sells a three-row SUV exclusively in China. It's a reflection of Jeep's further transformation into a global brand.