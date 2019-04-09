The Volkswagen R performance division looks to be readying a new addition to its lineup based on the Tiguan small SUV.

A test mule for a potential Tiguan R has been spotted in Germany, suggesting that VW's go-fast division will soon launch another SUV. The division only February launched the T-Roc R in the compact segment.

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan R test mule spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The test mule looks like a regular Tiguan equipped with the SUV's available R-Line sport appearance package. However, a closer inspection reveals a set of quad-exhaust tips with the same design as the exhausts on the T-Roc R and Golf R. This suggests the same 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 powering those other models is featured in this test mule.

The engine delivers 296 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque and is normally mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel-drive system. We suspect a similar setup sits in the test mule.

2019 Volkswagen T-Roc R

Eventually, we should see prototypes sporting chassis upgrades like bigger brakes and lowered suspension. The prototypes should also wear more aggressive front and rear fascias with a design similar to what we see on the T-Roc R.

Look for the Tiguan R to make its debut in late 2020 or early the following year. Before you get too excited, we should point out that the test mule is based on the short-wheelbase Tiguan sold overseas, meaning we likely won't see the Tiguan R here. We also miss out on the T-Roc R since the regular T-Roc isn't sold here either. As some solace, we could see a 400-horsepower Golf R at some point in the near future.