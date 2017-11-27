Mahindra to build Roxor off-roader in Detroit

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



India’s Mahindra, known as a manufacturer of tractors, trucks and SUVs, last week opened its first manufacturing plant in the United States.

Located in Detroit, Michigan, the plant will initially manufacture an off-road vehicle called the Roxor Off-Road. The first examples are due in 2018 and are to be sold exclusively in India. However, sales in other markets including the U.S. are planned.

Mahindra hasn’t said much about the vehicle, only that it will be a compact model for “off-highway” use. This suggests that it won’t be your typical soccer mom chariot.

According to Motor Trend, the Roxor Off-Road will feature a steel body atop a ladder frame chassis. There will be two versions: a commercial version ideal for the farming and mining industries and a lifestyle version targeting off-roading enthusiasts.

The new plant is in addition to a warehouse and logistics center as well as a prototype center owned and operated by Mahindra in the U.S. The Indian firm currently employs 250 locally but plans to add 400 new jobs and additional investment of $600 million through 2020.

“This building opening represents our company’s growing presence in North America and locally in the Metro Detroit area where we have tripled our workforce during the past 18 months,” Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra said in a statement. “We are committed to growing the Mahindra brand in North America and Michigan.”