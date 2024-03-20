Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday revealed a new electrified option for its top-selling GLC-Class called the 2025 GLC 350e plug-in hybrid. It's due in U.S. showrooms in the second half of 2024 and pricing information will be announced closer to that on-sale date.

The latest GLC-Class arrived for the 2023 model year, initially with a sole GLC 300 grade powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-4 rated at 258 hp. The GLC 350e builds on the GLC 300 by adding an electric motor rated at 134 hp for a combined output of 313 hp.

A large 24.8-kwh battery means a decent electric range is possible. Mercedes estimates an electric range of 81 miles on the WLTP test cycle used overseas, though this would be lower when using the stricter EPA cycle. A full charge using a DC fast charger will take around 30 minutes, Mercedes said.

In electric mode, the top speed is limited to 87 mph. The driver can select Electric mode using a drive mode selector. Also included is an Off-Road mode that enables the vehicle to travel on electric power alone even on off-road terrain.

2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class (GLC 350e)

Standard equipment includes all-wheel drive, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, an 11.9-inch infotainment screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging, heated 16-way front seats with memory, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, ambient lighting, a power tailgate, and a host of electronic driver-assist features.

The latest GLC-Class is also available with a coupe-like body style, but Mercedes hasn't said whether this option can be combined with the GLC 350e grade.

The latest GLC 63 from AMG is also a plug-in hybrid. Known as the GLC 63 S E Performance, it delivers up to 671 hp from a 2.0-liter turbo up front and a powerful electric motor at the rear.

Buyers willing to wait can look forward to an electric GLC-Class. Prototypes for this model are currently out testing ahead of a debut expected sometime next year.