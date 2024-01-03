Combining a mid-engine layout with the most powerful naturally aspirated V-8 to be fitted to a production vehicle was always going to be hard to beat, so it should come as little surprise that the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 has come out on top of the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2024 awards. Even with its six-figure price tag, the car is still a screaming deal and well worth a look for anyone in the market for a performance ride.

Volkswagen is working on an update for its Golf range and confirmed the debut will happen later this month. The Golf is currently in its eighth generation, and VW has confirmed the next generation will be electric. This means the updated Golf will likely be the last to offer a gas engine.

Audi currently competes in the Dakar Rally with a bespoke off-roader known as the RS Q E-Tron. To highlight its participation in the gruelling rally, the automaker has launched a Dakar-inspired version of the Q8 E-Tron complete with genuine off-road upgrades.

Chevrolet Corvette Z06: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2024

Refreshed 2025 VW Golf to debut in late January

Audi Q8 E-Tron Edition Dakar takes electric SUV to new heights

Kia EV9: The Car Connection Best Car To Buy 2024

2025 Porsche 911 hybrid spied: Electrified sports car coming

Kia EV9: Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2024

Rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse heads to auction

Toyota recalls 1M newer cars for faulty airbag sensors

First modern Scout to debut this summer

Tesla led in 2023 global EV sales, but BYD outsold it in Q4