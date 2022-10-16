The Polestar 3 was revealed this week, bringing with it clean Swedish design, seating for five, and up to 517 hp. The vehicle is Polestar's first SUV, and it will also be Polestar's first vehicle built in the U.S., with production to start here in mid-2024.

Rezvani Vengeance

Another SUV that made headlines this week was the Vengeance, from California's Rezvani. The vehicle is based on the Cadillac Escalade platform but can be equipped with enough armor to protect occupants from bullets, explosives, and electromagnetic pulses.

2023 BMW M2

BMW this week revealed its redesigned M2. The car sticks with a high-performance inline-6, rear-wheel drive, and the choice of manual or automatic transmissions, but also adds a lot more horsepower to the mix.

2025 BMW M5 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another redesigned M car in the headlines this week was the next M5. Our latest spy shots show a prototype with many of the production elements fitted.

2023 Lexus LC

Lexus showed its latest LC. The handsome coupe and convertible soldiers into the new model year with only minor updates. However, there may be further news planned as Lexus in April teased what appears to be a hotter variant.

Lotus Evija Fittipaldi

The Lotus Evija electric hypercar is now in production and Lotus marked the occasion this week with the reveal of a special edition dubbed the Evija Fittipaldi. As the name suggests, the car honors Emerson Fittipaldi, who won the 1972 Formula 1 title while driving for Lotus.

Apollo G2J electric sports car prototype

Hypercar marque Apollo plans to expand into the luxury EV segment and is developing the powertrain and other technologies for the future EVs. The development has now hit the road in the form of a prototype sports car.

Alpine Alpenglow concept

And finally, French performance marque Alpine unveiled a dramatic hypercar concept called the Alpenglow. While it isn't bound for production, the concept previews design elements bound for future Alpine road cars, as well as the brand's upcoming LMDh racer.