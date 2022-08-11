Acura and parent company Honda have developed several hybrids over the years, but they're late to the electric-vehicle game. On Thursday, Honda's premium brand teased the Acura Precision EV concept as a preview of its first EV, which will debut on Aug. 18 as part of the Monterey Car Week festivities around Pebble Beach.

A short teaser video shows the nose of the concept, with an illuminated trapezoidal face that spreads out like bird's wings from a lit Acura logo. Slim headlights flank the grille and the lower corners of the front end have fog lights made of individual LEDs.

A large wheel can also be seen and behind it the outline of what is certainly a crossover SUV shape.

Acura released a short press release with the video stating, "See the future Acura design, electrified." That leads us to believe that Acura's first EV will also set the design direction for future Acura electric-vehicle design much like the Acura Precision Concept did for future gas vehicles when it was revealed at the Detroit auto show in 2016.

We know that Acura's first EV will be a crossover based on General Motors' Ultium battery and motor tool set, as well as a GM-developed EV-only platform. Honda will also have an EV based on GM's platform, to be called the Prologue. Acura hasn't shown its EV, given a name, or shared any of its stats, though the ADX name has been rumored.

We have yet to see the Honda Prologue in production form as well, but spy shots show it has a lot in common with the Ultium-based Chevrolet Blazer EV due out soon.

2024 Honda Prologue and 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Honda and Acura will handle the tuning and styling of their vehicles, but GM will be responsible for the rest of engineering development, as well as production, likely in Mexico for the Honda and possibly for the Acura as well, though the Spring Hill, Tennessee, plant where the Ultium-based Cadillac Lyriq is built, has been rumored.

We'll learn more about the Acura Precision EV Concept when it's revealed next week. For more coverage from Monterey Car Week, check out our dedicated hub.