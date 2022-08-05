The redesigned 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class was revealed in June and soon the small crossover will spawn its more rakish GLC-Class Coupe body style.

We've already spotted a prototype for the regular GLC-Class Coupe and today we have our first look at the fire-breathing GLC 63 Coupe from AMG. The regular GLC 63 is also out testing. We know this is the AMG because of the four square-shaped exhaust tips at the rear, Panamericana grille up front, large cross-drilled brake rotors, and lowered suspension.

For its next GLC 63 and GLC 63 Coupe, AMG will replace the V-8 by a sophisticated plug-in hybrid powertrain relying on a 4-cylinder engine for its internal-combustion component. The new setup, signified by new E Performance branding, has already been previewed by AMG and debuts shortly in a redesigned C 63.

Mercedes-AMG E Performance

The 4-cylinder is an upgraded version of the turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 found in AMG's current crop of compact cars. Thanks to the addition of an electric-aided turbocharger, output from the engine will be boosted to 442 hp for the GLC 63. There will also be an electric motor integrated with the engine in mild-hybrid configuration to power ancillary features, as well as serve as a starter motor.

On top of all this, there will be a much more powerful motor (up to 201 hp) at the rear axle to take combined output to a maximum 643 hp. This rear motor will be mated to its own 2-speed transmission. A battery of 6.1 kilowatt-hours of capacity will ensure a small electric range will be possible. A similar setup, albeit with a V-8 engine, features in the 2023 GT 63S E Performance 4-Door Coupe.

In the case of the GLC 63 and GLC 63 Coupe, the maximum 643-hp figure is expected to be reserved for a GLC 63S E Performance range-topping grade. Expect a tamer GLC 63 E Performance grade to have around 550 hp, which is still up significantly on the 503 hp of the outgoing GLC 63S grade.

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 Coupe spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another upgrade we can look forward to will be all-wheel steering.

GLC 43 and GLC 43 Coupe models are also coming. These models should come with the same setup as the 2023 C 43, specifically a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 complete with electric-aided turbocharger and mild-hybrid configuration. The setup is good for 402 hp.

Look for the new GLC 63 and GLC 63 Coupe to start sales in 2023 as 2024 models.