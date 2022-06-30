Pour one out for the Hyundai Veloster N.

On Wednesday, Hyundai confirmed to Motor Authority the production of Veloster N ends in July and will not return for the 2023 model year. The curtains have closed on one of our favorite hot hatches.

This day was coming and everybody could feel it. The second Hyundai expanded the N lineup with the more practical Elantra N sedan and Kona N small crossover it seemed the Veloster N's fate was sealed. And so it has been written.

For the 2022 model year Hyundai discontinued the non-N Veloster lineup in the U.S. leaving the N model as the last Veloster standing.

The Veloster N debuted for the 2019 model year with an enticing $27,785. It was such a riot it was named a finalist for Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2020. It went up against cars costing well over $100,000 such as the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door.

To expand the Veloster N's appeal to a broader audience Hyundai added a 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission 2021 as an option to its 6-speed manual. We prefer to #GiveAShift, but the available dual-clutch is a great transmission option.

But more practical options in a crossover- and SUV-crazed market win the day. Hyundai was clear with the Veloster N's demise stating its demise is because of these new models.