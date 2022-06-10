A street-legal R34 Nissan GT-R Spec-V II is for sale, Apple announced iOS 16 and the next-generation of CarPlay, and we spotted the 2024 Cadillac XT4. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

One of the 16 R34 Nissan GT-Rs imported by Motorex before the company was busted by the feds in the mid-2000s is up for sale. The specific car is Bayside Blue with 21,242 miles, most of which were racked up by "The Fast and the Furious" star Paul Walker.

Nissan revealed the 2023 Altima with an updated front fascia, new wheel designs, and a larger touchscreen. No changes were made under the hood, and SE-R and Nismo models still don't exist.

Apple announced iOS 16 and with it previewed the next-generation of CarPlay. Starting next year, Apple aims to take over your car's entire dashboard with CarPlay covering not only the infotainment screen but also the gauge cluster with various gauges, widgets, and apps.

The 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition made its debut. It gets the feature-rich $10,295 Level 2 Equipment Group paired with a Mojave Sand body color, exterior graphics, and unique 18-inch beadlock-capable wheels finished in black. It all comes for the low, low price of $100,080.

Our spy photographer spotted a prototype of the updated 2024 Cadillac XT4 roaming public roads. The refreshed luxury crossover SUV will feature revamped front and rear fascias, along with an updated dashboard with a Lyriq-like digital gauge cluster and infotainment screen.