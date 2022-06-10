A 1998 Toyota Supra seized from the collection of an alleged drug kingpin sold for $265,000 at a recent J. Stanley Paine auction, according to The Drive.

A final-year model of the desirable A80 generation, the Supra was one of 13 A80 Supras and other cars seized by police in 2020 in Massachusetts from the alleged drug trafficker, who is now deceased. The collection also included a 1993 Supra with the twin-turbocharged engine, 6-speed manual transmission, and just 8,169 miles on the odometer. That car sold for $237,500.

The 1998 Supra had more mileage—22,962 miles—but it's painted in the rarer Quicksilver color, while the 1993 Supra wears Super White paint. Sentimentality may have also played a role. A Supra Forums user claiming to know the buyer said that person regretted selling a similar car years ago and was committed to getting another.

According to the The Drive and Autoblog, the Quicksilver Supra is headed to California to be stashed away in a collection. That's an understandable decision considering current A80 Supra values. A one-owner 1995 Supra with just 7,000 miles sold for $201,000 on Bring a Trailer in July 2021. Two more have sold for just over $150,000 each on Bring Trailer this year.

As children of the 1990s amass more disposable income, cars of that era are skyrocketing in value. It's a similar phenomenon to the muscle car collector boom of the early 2000s fueled by nostalgic Baby Boomers. But the A80 Supra also has star power, thanks to the "Fast and Furious" franchise. An original movie car sold for $560,000 at auction last year.

Toyota has also tried to ride this wave of nostalgia. Not only did it resurrect the Supra, but it also started making reproduction parts for the A70 and A80 models.