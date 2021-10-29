The Lexus LS enters the 2022 model year with refinements aimed at improving comfort, coupled with new electronic driver-assist features that help improve the overall safety of the flagship sedan.

The LS is based on the lightweight GA-L platform shared with the LC and Toyota's latest Mirai. The stiff design with a low center of gravity makes the LS one of the more dynamic offerings in its class, and Lexus has improved this with the 2022 model by tweaking suspension, steering and brakes to deliver improved comfort while maintaining the sharp focus.

Specific tweaks include revised spring and damper rates, thicker anti-roll bars, and new solenoids and control valves for the Adaptive Variable Suspension system that are said to boost comfort and stability. The available air suspension system also includes a function that raises the car when it is unlocked using the smart key, making the cabin easier to enter.

2022 Lexus LS

For the cabin, there are new trim elements like Haku ornamentation on models equipped with the Luxury or Executive Packages. This is foil created using a traditional Japanese technique where a piece of metal is flattened until it is wafer thin. It is then applied on a surface by hand. An alternative ornamentation is Kiriko Glass, which is available on Executive models. Here, hand-cut lines are made in a piece of colored glass trim that's then repeatedly polished to a soft glow.

Lexus has also made its impressive 23-speaker Mark Levinson audio system available across the line, including the base LS. All LS models also come with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

The LS also gets the latest version of Lexus' suite of electronic driver-assist features, known as Lexus Safety System+ 2.5. This includes the normal features like collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and pedestrian and cyclist detection, plus a system for oncoming traffic detection at left-hand turns.

2022 Lexus LS 500h with Lexus Teammate

For the LS 500h, Lexus plans to add a hands-free driver-assist feature called Lexus Teammate. In addition to an automatic parking feature, Lexus Teammate will also enable a car to accelerate, brake, and steer itself in a single lane during highway driving. It will also be able to negotiate lane changes, navigate certain interchanges, and operate in traffic jams, Lexus said.

No changes have been made to the powertrains for 2022. The LS 500 sticks to a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 good for 416 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque. It's mated to a 10-speed automatic and can be ordered with rear- or all-wheel drive. In rear-wheel-drive guise, you're looking at 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.6 seconds. Performance fans may also want to order the F Sport package which adds some worthwhile chassis upgrades.

The LS 500h combines a 3.5-liter V-6 with a pair of electric motors (one serving as an engine starter and the other driving the rear wheels) for a combined output of 354 hp. The hybrid setup can also be ordered with rear- or all-wheel drive. Note, Lexus plans to make the Lexus Teammate system available exclusively on the LS 500h with all-wheel drive.

2022 Lexus LS

The 2022 LS range is due at dealerships in late 2021. Pricing starts at $77,075, including a $1,075 destination charge.

