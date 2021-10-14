Chevrolet only revealed its updated 2022 Silverado 1500 in September, but Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) is already out with the first details on upgraded versions to fall into the company's Yenko range.

In case you're a little confused, SVE owns the rights to the Yenko trademark and uses it for tuned versions of not only the Silverado but also the Camaro and Corvette. The Toms River, New Jersey company also owns the rights to Syclone, which it uses for a tuned GMC Canyon.

For the 2022 Silverado, SVE has both a Yenko/SC Silverado Off-Road and Yenko/SC Silverado Lowered on offer, to cater to fans of rugged off-road trucks and speedy street trucks, respectively.

In each case there's a supercharged version of General Motors' LT1 6.2-liter V-8, and it delivers a meaty 850 hp and 800 lb-ft of torque, or roughly double the output of the stock motor. Naturally, there are more modifications than just a supercharger, which incidentally is a custom design. SVE lists forged internals, ported cylinder heads, high-flow intake and exhaust systems, and upgraded cooling. The company also adds an upgraded 8-speed automatic to handle the extra grunt.

For the Yenko/SC Silverado Off-Road, SVE upgraded the suspension with a BDS 4.0-inch lift kit and new Fox shocks. The company also added a heavy-duty rear sway bar and new traction bars. The wheels are a 20-inch set, wrapped in Nitto Ridge Grappler off-road tires.

In the case of the Yenko/SC Silverado Lowered, you're looking at the addition of a sport-tuned suspension package that features Fox shocks and lowering springs. It also includes a heavy-duty rear sway bar and new traction bars. The wheels measure 22 inches across and come wrapped in Nitto NT420V tires.

Both trucks also feature a graphics package and a custom front grille and fascia, and SVE offers a range of options for buyers to further personalize their trucks.

Only 50 examples of each truck will be built for the 2022 model year.