Hyundai has given another, more revealing look at a large electric crossover likely to be called the Ioniq 7, which is confirmed for launch in early 2024.

A video released this week highlighting Hyundai's plan to become a fully electrified brand by 2040 briefly shows three vehicles (at 22 seconds in), one of which is the 2022 Ioniq 5 compact electric crossover.

Next to the Ioniq 5 is Hyundai's Prophecy concept from 2020, which will spawn an electric sedan called an Ioniq 6, in 2022. And next to this is the large crossover which features a coupe-like profile but is expected to support three rows of seats. It's possible we're looking at a planned concept version of the crossover and not the final production model.

Hyundai announces Ioniq brand dedicated to EVs

Hyundai provided a first look at the crossover in 2020, when it announced the new Ioniq sub-brand for electric vehicles. At the time, Hyundai said the crossover would use a version of Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP modular EV platform that debuted in the Ioniq 5 and is also shared with the related Kia EV6 and Genesis GV60. The platform will also underpin the Ioniq 6.

The platform supports a 0-60 mph time of less than 3.5 seconds, top speed of 161 mph, and range approaching 300 miles. Impressively, it also features an 800-volt electrical system, which makes charging at high kilowatt ratings possible—we're talking an 80% charge in 18 minutes. Another feature is bi-directional charging, which enables E-GMP vehicles to power devices and homes and even charge other EVs.

Count on both the Ioniq 6 and the crossover to reach the U.S. We may even see one or both models built here. Hyundai in May announced plans to invest $7.4 billion in its U.S. operations through 2025, with the bulk of this to be spent on adding EV production.