Ferrari has patented an advanced air conditioning system that uses in-vehicle sensors to optimize temperature, according to a patent application spotted by ferrari296forum users.

The patent application describes the use of thermal cameras to measure the temperature of different parts of the interior, as well as occupants' body temperatures. It can even account for gender, body shape, and a person's clothing, according to the document.

That information is used to determine the direction, circulation, and temperature of airflow, allowing the system to automatically adjust to keep everyone comfortable.

Patent image of Ferrari advanced air conditioning system

Automakers often patent new technologies without firm plans to use them, so there's no guarantee this smart air conditioning system will make it into a future Ferrari. If it does, it might come in handy during hot track days, though.

Instead of the typical low-slung sports car, Ferrari's patent images also depict a more SUV-like vehicle, or at least a sedan with a rear seat. Ferrari does have the Purosangue SUV on the way, but it may be best not to read too much into this. Images like this are usually generic, and not meant to depict a specific vehicle. Still, a feature like this would be appropriate for what is likely to be one of the more luxurious vehicles in the Ferrari lineup.

We expect the Purosangue to debut in 2022, meaning it will likely go on sale as a 2023 model. It's one of several models Ferrari will introduce by the end of 2022, along with a successor to the LaFerrari hybrid, which may already be out testing. Beyond that timeframe, Ferrari's first all-electric car due around 2025 will also be an SUV, perhaps a variant of the Purosangue.