A new flagship has arrived to sit atop Bentley's leather-laden lineup.

On Thursday, the 2022 Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner was revealed at Monterey Car Week in California with exclusive touches and customization options that aim to please even the most discerning customer.

Bentley's Mulliner coachbuilding arm has put more intricate detail into this car than the Continental GT convertible and Continental GT the division elevated in the last year.

The car gets specific Mulliner 22-inch painted gray wheels with self-leveling wheel caps that always face upright regardless of the wheels' position. The chrome upper and lower grilles house a pretty "Double Diamond" design that is mimicked on the front fender's Mulliner-branded wing vents. For that something extra, the car features jeweled fuel and oil caps.

Inside, owners will find deep-pile Mulliner-specific floor mats and illuminated door treadplates. The quilted leather seats wear a diamond-in-diamond pattern that took 18 months to develop; each seat has 712 individual stitches. The seats also have contrasting piping, while three-dimensional leather and chrome Bentley B inlays adorn the door panels. A diamond-milled finish adorns the center and rear consoles, and a silver Mulliner clock sits front and center on the dashboard.

Bentley developed Mulliner-specific graphics for the digital gauge cluster, and every Flying Spur Mulliner has electronically operated rear picnic tables with leather-trimmed surfaces mounted to the front seat backs.

Buyers will be able to spec their cars from eight three-color combinations exclusive to the Flying Spur Mulliner.

The leather-bound keys will be paired with the Flying Spur's standard V-6 Hybrid, twin-turbo V-8, or W-12 powertrains. Bentley said the large luxury sedan is capable of a 0-60 mph time as quick as 3.7 seconds, with a top speed 207 mph in W-12 versions. The V-8 model is a tick slower, hitting 60 mph in 4.0 seconds with a top speed of 198 mph. The V-6 hybrid powertrain gives up little in the way of speed with a 0-60 mph sprint of 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 177 mph.

Bentley hasn't said how much the 2022 Flying Spur Mulliner will cost or when deliveries will begin.