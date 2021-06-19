Imagine it’s 1980 and you’ve just used your 1965 Aston Martin DB5 for the drive away from your wedding ceremony. What do you do next with such a car?

In this case, the owner – the second person to own this Bondmobile in Silver Birch Metallic paint – put the car in the garage, where it has remained for decades.

But the car will emerge from hiding July 19 to cross the block at Artcurial Motorcars Monaco 2021 summer sale, scheduled to take place at the Hotel Hermitage de Monaco.

Paris-based Artcurial notes that the DB5 is one of the few equipped with its straight-6 engine linked to an automatic transmission, and it is being offered in what it calls “highly original condition.” Artcurial expects the car to sell for €400,000 to €600,000 ($487,630 to $731,440).

Lamborghini Miura (white) is coming out of a collection

Another star of the sale figures to be a 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 purchased in 1969 by Paul Bouvot, who at the time was the head of design for Peugeot. The Miura is white with a black interior and obviously stood out parked among the Peugeots driven by others working in the French automaker’s design studios.

The car eventually was acquired by an Italian-born collector living in the Burgundy region of France. The owner has consigned the car to the Monaco auction along with several others, including a Lamborghini Islero S, a Maserati Bora and a Ferrari 512 BB.

The pre-auction estimate for the Miura is €850,000 to €1.2 million ($1.036 million to $1.46 million).

Pioneer was a major sponsor of Peugeot race and rally cars

Also on the docket is a 1984 Peugeot 205 T16, the only such car done in blue and white Pioneer livery and formerly owned by Jacky Setton, chief executive of Pioneer-France, which sponsored the Osella Squadra Corse Formula 1 and Peugeot rally teams.

The car was the last of the 200 T16 produced under FIA homologation regulations. Artcurial expects the car to bring €240,000 to €300,000 ($292,575 to $365,720).

This article, written by Larry Edsall, was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.