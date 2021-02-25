BMW has been spotted testing a prototype for its next M2. We could see the car debut in 2022 with a detuned version of the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6 borrowed from the M3 and M4.

Land Rover's Defender has received some tweaks and among them is the availability of a V-8 powertrain. The V-8 is the familiar 5.0-liter supercharged unit exclusive to Jaguar Land Rover, and here it delivers 516 hp.

Fisker has provided the first details on a new electric vehicle due in 2023. It's being developed by Fisker in partnership with Taiwan's Foxconn, a contract manufacturer that also assembles the iPhone for Apple, and Fisker is projecting annual sales volumes in the vicinity of 250,000 units per year.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

